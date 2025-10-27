'Why museums in India are empty?': British vlogger asks in viral video, netizens give savage replies

What began as a casual walk for a British vlogger through a museum in Delhi turned into a sharp reminder of India’s colonial wounds. A British vlogger named Alex recently went viral after a conversation with fellow traveller Amina at the National Museum of India in Delhi.

In the now-famous Instagram clip, Alex asks innocently, “Do you know why there’s hardly any artefacts here at the National Museum of India?” Amina’s quick and pointed reply — “I think it’s because they’re all in London” — lands like a punch. Alex pauses, nods, and says quietly, “Oh yes, I remember.” That moment, short and simple, has reignited a long-simmering debate: why are so many of India’s treasures still sitting in British museums?

Sharing the video online, he wrote: "Why the museums in India are empty?"

The video has struck a chord online, amassing thousands of comments and shares.

One user quipped, “That’s why I feel like I’m at home when I visit museums in London.” Another user urged viewers to visit Delhi’s own National Museum, pointing to its relics from the Indus Valley civilisation — from a preserved skeleton to real gold artefacts dating back to the 1st century.

But not everyone agreed that the clip painted the full picture. “What she said is true, but only half of it,” one commenter wrote.

“Most of our artefacts are still where they belong — in our temples and heritage sites. We don’t need stolen art in foreign museums to prove our culture.”

Even some British viewers weighed in with honesty and humour. “I’m not a British descendant,” one wrote, “but it’s no secret the British colonised countries and took what wasn’t theirs.”

