Why Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang doesn’t wear a watch? Shares his success mantra

When people think of career advice that shapes billion-dollar companies, they often imagine lessons from famous CEOs, investors, or business mentors. But for Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, the most valuable advice he ever received came from an elderly gardener quietly tending a moss garden in Kyoto, Japan.

Speaking during his keynote address at Caltech's 130th Annual Commencement Ceremony in 2024, Huang shared a story that has profoundly influenced the way he approaches work, success, and long-term planning.

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Recalling a visit to a temple in Kyoto known for its expansive moss garden, Huang said he and his family were walking through the grounds on a hot summer day when he noticed an elderly gardener carefully removing tiny pieces of dead moss using a bamboo tweezer and placing them into a nearly empty basket.

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Curious about the painstaking task, Huang approached the man and asked what he was doing. The gardener replied that he was taking care of the garden and had been doing so for nearly 30 years.

Huang was struck by the scale of the garden compared to the simplicity of the gardener's tools. He remembered asking, "But this garden is so big and your tweezers and basket are so small. How can you take care of the whole garden?"

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The gardener's answer left a lasting impression.

"I have plenty of time."

According to Huang, those four words became the most important career advice he has ever received.

The lesson also explains why the Nvidia chief does not wear a watch. "Very few people know this but I don't wear a watch," Huang said. "And the reason I don't wear a watch is that now is the most important time. Just dedicate yourself to now."

Rather than constantly chasing future opportunities, Huang prefers focusing on the work in front of him. "Most of the time I wait for things to come to me. I'm rarely chasing things. I don't have a watch. I'm focused on now. I'm enjoying my job," he said.

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Huang encouraged graduates to commit themselves to continuous learning and improvement. "I'm not at all ambitious. I don't aspire to do more. I aspire to do better at what I'm currently doing," he said. "I'm not reaching for more. I wait for the world to come to me."

Summing up the gardener's wisdom, Huang offered a simple reminder: "You have plenty of time. Enjoy your work. Do the best you possibly can. Just keep learning every day, and good things will come to you."