'Why so much drama?': Netizens after IIT professor's response to student over attendance concession goes viral

The mail went viral in no time, with netizens condemning the professor for being too dramatic over a simple request for attendance concession. (Image generated using AI)

A user shared a screenshot of an e-mail from an IIT professor to a student who sought a concession for attendance to attend a debate competition. The user shared the screenshot of the mail and wrote on X: "A prof from an IIT sent this to a student who wanted concession from attendance due to a debate competition."

The professor said in the mail that the likes of Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, saying that they dropped out of college to pursue what they believed in.

"People admire Gates or Zuckerberg because they dropped out of college to pursue what they believed in, not because they want around begging professors to make concessions or exceptions for them. And they created new technology that impacted billions of lives and created trillions of dollars of value," the mail read. 

The mail went viral in no time, with netizens condemning the professor for being too dramatic over a simple request for attendance concession. 

"Sorry but this is in poor taste. Why so much drama? Just say yes or no. Why take pot shots at a younger person?" a user asked. 

"Wow, professors like these should understand that while a debate competition won't hold as much value in the real world, it certainly can trigger a butterfly effect into developing a personality which will have a tangible effect on society," a user said. 

"Zuckerberg and Gates self admittedly if haven't worked ever they were set for life on parents money. So it wasn't courage. It was just them following their passions just like the rich kids do. Bashing a young person like this is a pure sign of immaturity," another user said. 

"Then they complain of Indian students not being expressive enough. Such kind of rude and demoralising bashing is unnecessary," yet another netizen commented. 

Published on: Nov 04, 2024, 11:11 AM IST
