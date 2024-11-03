'Just leave the country with your dog': Netizens react after Delhi woman's post on her dog’s sleepless nights due to Diwali crackers

A Delhi woman who shared a post on social media expressing her concern about her dog's sleepless nights due to Diwali crackers has faced a barrage of online abuse, including calls to leave the country.

Naomi Barton, a literary agent took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her worries about her dog, who has a heart condition and was shaking with fear because of the fireworks. In her post, she wrote, "Happy Diwali! My dog has a heart condition and has been trembling with anxiety for the last hour. This is her second night without sleep. I hope those making these loud noises feel a deep sense of spiritual fulfillment!”

A significant number of netizens, particularly those who celebrate Diwali, took offense to the post, accusing the woman of being intolerant and disrespectful of their traditions. Some even went as far as suggesting that she should leave India if she couldn't tolerate the noise and pollution associated with the festival.

One comment simply said, “Yes, many people have problems. The whole world won’t change for you.” Another user suggested, “Just leave the country with your dog.” Some people brought up other celebrations, arguing that animals also suffer during Eid and Thanksgiving, which led to a debate about picking and choosing when to be upset.

One user criticized Barton for overreacting, saying, “People have been bursting crackers for years; this sensitivity is new.” However, others supported Barton, sympathizing with her pet’s struggle. “Fireworks are hard on many pets, and there are alternatives to celebrate,” one commenter suggested.

The debate over fireworks and animals has also involved celebrities. Actor Rajpal Yadav recently urged people to celebrate a firework-free Diwali, but faced backlash after promoting chicken biryani in a separate post. Many accused him of “hypocrisy” for showing selective concern for animals.

During festivals, celebrities often advocate for animal welfare, especially around Diwali when loud fireworks can distress pets, particularly dogs. With their sensitive hearing, these sounds, though festive to humans, can trigger extreme anxiety in animals.