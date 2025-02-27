‘Will a sympathizer step up?’: Liver Doc links alleged acute liver failure to herbal medicine, sparks Ayurveda debate

Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, widely known as The Liver Doc, has called out Ayurveda supporters, questioning whether they would step up to help a woman suffering acute liver failure after taking an Ayurvedic medicine.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Will any Ayurveda apologist and sympathizer be kind enough to donate money or at least a part of their liver for this woman who will die without a liver transplant because of acute liver failure (ALF) due to this proprietary Ayurvedic product?”

Will any Ayurveda apologist and sympathizer be kind enough to donate money or at least a part of their liver for this woman who will die without a liver transplant because of acute liver failure (ALF) due to this proprietary Ayurvedic product? People who keep supporting this… pic.twitter.com/SIgr4DjqpB — TheLiverDoc (@theliverdr) February 27, 2025

Sharing a screenshot of a conversation about the woman’s condition and the alleged product, he didn’t hold back. “People who keep supporting this Ayurveda is 'Science of Life' nonsense are anti-public health and support a dangerous supplements industry that grows like cancer within our communities. Rise above dogma and unscientific traditions,” he added.

When asked if there was a regulatory body overseeing Ayurveda, he responded bluntly, “We have a promotional body who call themselves regulatory body on paper.”

Ayurvedic medicine, a traditional healing system originating in India over 3,000 years ago, is based on the belief that health is achieved through a balance of mind, body, and spirit. It uses a combination of herbal remedies, dietary guidelines, yoga, and lifestyle changes to prevent and treat illnesses.

While many Ayurveda practices are rooted in ancient wisdom, their scientific validation remains a topic of debate. Some Ayurvedic treatments have shown potential benefits, but concerns about the lack of rigorous clinical testing, heavy metal contamination in certain formulations, and regulatory oversight persist. Despite this, Ayurveda continues to have a strong following, with proponents advocating its holistic approach to well-being.

The Ministry of Ayush is a government of India ministry that promotes the development of traditional medicine systems, including Ayurveda, yoga, and naturopathy. The ministry was formed in 2014.