'Will be on leave on Nov 8. Bye': Boss shares casual leave email by Gen-Z employee, internet is divided

A recent email from a Gen Z employee notifying their supervisor about an upcoming leave has captured significant attention online, igniting a conversation about evolving workplace communication styles across different generations.

The email, shared on social media platform X by investor Siddharth Shah, showcases a direct and concise approach that diverges from traditional leave request practices. It simply states, “Hi Siddharth. I will be on leave on 8th November. Bye!” This straightforward message has prompted debates regarding whether employees should formally request leave or simply inform their managers, raising questions about how to balance independence with professionalism in the workplace.

As the conversation gains traction, many are reflecting on the changing dynamics of workplace communication in the face of generational differences.

Netizens reacted:

One of the users commented on the post saying, "And if I had sent this message to my manager, he would have scheduled a meeting with HR to discuss my behaviour issues."

Sharing a similar experience, another user commented, "One of my Gen z team members suddenly declared 1 week leave. It was a critical time of the project so I tried to reason. He did not budge. The leave was because he had a breakup and he wanted to go to the mountains to forget the breakup."

A third user suggested the use of technology to write the response, saying, "It's a spot on message tho. But should have used least an AI to make it look good and formal." To this the original post's user replied, "No, I write the chatgpt prompts for my team."

Many users criticised the way such an email is written to your boss or manager. One user commented, "I don’t get it why this generation hype the indisciplined work culture and then they cry that they aren’t getting opportunities to grow."

In sharp rebuttal to this comment, the original post user commended working with the GEN Z. He said, "I dont know what you mean. At 20-21 I was doing nothing Today, at 32 I've worked with atleast 7-8 gen Zs in the last 2-3 years who have made me very proud."

Another angry user commented, "Wow you got atleast 2 days’ notice. How about same day leave messages at 10am for a 9am regular office start ? Or when you are mentally going thru the points for their scheduled review & there is a message “sudden plan with family, on leave today.” Afflicts millennials too."