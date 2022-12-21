'Will burn Shah Rukh Khan alive', says Ayodhya seer; threatens to burn cinema halls if film releases

The controversy over Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan's latest song 'Besharam Rang' refuses to die down. In a latest, a seer from Ayodhya has threatened to burn Shah Rukh Khan alive if he ever meets him.

Ayodhya seer Paramhans Acharya has also called for a ban on the film and added that if the film is screened in any cinema hall, then that cinema hall will be burned down, ANI reported.

This comes amidst nationwide calls for boycott of Pathaan after its song 'Besharam Rang' was released this month. Protests have erupted in several parts of the country over Padukone's costumes in the song and the colour of her attire.

The Ayodhya seer has also said that there has been an insult of the 'saffron colour' and the 'Sanatan Dharma' in the movie.

Recently, Madhya Pradesh Assembly speaker Girish Gautam said that the Bollywood superstar should watch the film with his daughter. Gautam went ahead and challenged the actor to make a similar film on other faiths.

Gautam was quoted as saying by NDTV, “Shah Rukh should watch this film with his daughter, upload a picture and tell the world that he is watching it with his daughter. I challenge you to make a similar film on the Prophet and run it.”

Meanwhile, in Indore, activists of an outfit staged a protest against the film and its song. The activists of "Veer Shivaji Group" gathered at a road intersection and set effigies of actors Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan on fire. They also demanded to ban the film which is scheduled to hit the movie screens on January 25, 2023.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra objected to the costumes of the 'Besharam Rang' song and called in for a correction.

"The costumes are highly objectionable and the song has been shot with a dirty mindset. The scenes and costumes of the songs should be corrected, otherwise whether the film should be allowed in Madhya Pradesh or not, it would be a matter of consideration," he said in a tweet. He also mentioned that Deepika Padukone is a supporter of the tukde-tukde gang.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan gave a message of positivity amidst the ongoing controversy. "No matter what the world does, people like us will stay positive," he said at the Kolkata International Film Festival last week.

