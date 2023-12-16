'Will keep stock until Rahul Gandhi becomes PM': TV caller’s hilarious investment advice amuses social media

In a humourous moment on live television, an investor on a Hindi business channel, Zee Business, has sparked laughter and intrigue with his unique way of describing his long-term investment strategy.

When asked about how long he planned to hold shares of a particular company, he replied, "Jab tak Rahul Gandhi pradhan mantri nahi ban jaate tab tak hold kar sakta hoon main" (I can hold them until Rahul Gandhi becomes Prime Minister).

The incident unfolded as Sandeep shared his distinctive perspective on a stock, Olectra Greentech, stating in Hindi, "I bought the stock for Rs. 1260." When questioned about his intended holding duration, Sandeep amusingly replied, "Until Rahul Gandhi becomes the Prime Minister."

The response elicited laughter from various quarters, including the anchor and other participants, who couldn't help but be entertained by this indirect jest aimed at the Congress party leader in reference to his past electoral contest against the current Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

This unexpected response left the anchor and guest financial expert in stitches and quickly went viral on social media. The phrase "Rahul Gandhi PM holding period" has become a trending topic, prompting various interpretations and reactions.

“New definition of long term investor,” a user commented on X. “Hats off to Sandeep’s confidence,” wrote another. “True long term goals… wealth creation ultra pro max,” tweeted a third user. A user commented, “Bro has long-term planning,” and another one added humorously, “Bahut long time investor hai.”

Rahul Gandhi, the Member of Parliament from Wayanad and former president of the Congress party, has frequently become a source of amusement on social media. The recent video clip, broadcast on December 13, surfaced just ten days after the party faced significant setbacks in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan—three crucial Hindi heartland states that the party had secured victories in during the 2018 elections.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal recently poked fun at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, using the ubiquitous 'Moye Moye' trend to do so. Goyal posted a video on his official account in which Gandhi discusses his party's triumph in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, complemented by the trending song for extra entertainment.

