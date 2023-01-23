Women IPL 2023: WIPL team bids today; all you need to know 

Today is January 23 and it is another historic day in Indian women's cricket where the country's top corporates will officially enter the race to buy teams in the Women Indian Premier League (WIPL). WIPL Team Tenders were chosen by IPL Team owners Adanis, Ambanis, Glazer family, and 30 other business houses.



Although the deadline for WIPL bids is set for Wednesday (January 25), it is important to remember that technical bids will provide a clear indication of who will be competing to buy a team because major bidders like Ambani and Adani are likely to make a big financial splash in the market. Here’s all you need to know about the competition and its bidding process.



Who all are participating?



The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) anticipates a large windfall as more than 30 companies compete for a franchise. The inaugural WIPL season will feature five teams, with all ten IPL franchises and other companies competing for ownership of a WIPL team. Haldiram, Infosys, Shriram Group, Manchester United owners, Adanis, and all ten IPL team owners are among those interested.



Bidding dates



The technical bidding for WIPL 2023 franchises will begin on January 23. The bid submission deadline for the WIPL 2023 franchises is January 25. The franchises will be announced on January 25.



When will WIPL 2023 start?



The WIPL 2023 will begin in March, prior to the start of the Men's Indian Premier League season. The WIPL 2023 season will feature five teams.



Where can I watch WIPL?



The BCCI is currently selecting the five franchises that will compete over the course of the first three years after recently selling the media rights to Viacom 18 for INR 950 crore. Following a closed bidding process, the franchises will be made available to the public on January 25. According to reports, the BCCI held an auction for 29 ITTs, but the actual number of participants may be closer to 15.



Prize money



The total prize money for the league will be Rs 10 crore, with Rs 6 crore going to the champion team and Rs 3 crore to the runner-up group. The third-place team will receive Rs 1 crore. The BCCI stated that "player prize money is to be distributed amongst the players only."

