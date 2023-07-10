Women seen dancing to Lata Mangeshkar’s song on Delhi Metro, internet gets furious

Dancing in the Delhi Metro has unfortunately become a common occurrence, despite multiple warnings issued by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). It appears that people are unwilling to stop this behavior anytime soon.

The Instagram influencer by the name of Seema Kanojiya was seen dancing on the Delhi Metro platform and posted the reel on her Instagram page. She was dancing on the song ‘Andekhi Anjaani ‘sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan from the movie ‘Mujhse Shadi Keroge’ .

She started dancing inside the metro coach while the metro was stopped at a station and then came out of the metro to continue dancing on the platform making her fellow commuters uncomfortable. They were more annoyed than amused with her act. A man even hid his face when the camera was panned towards him as Seema was dancing in front of him clearly showing his disinterest.

The video has gained numerous views, likes and comments at the time of writing this article.

The internet shared similar reactions as the bystanders as they were not entertained with her dance and were rather disappointed.

One angry user wrote: “How can someone be this cheap.”

Another user commenting about Kanojiya’s huge following on Instagram wrote: “ How are people getting famous from doing these things.”

Another user commenting about the state of the bystanders wrote: “I feel bad for the people who have to witnesses such things.”

However, it’s not the first time for Kanojiya to dance in a public setting this comfortably. Her page is filled with reels of her dancing outside the bus stops, inside local trains and inside metros. She has a huge following of 360K at the time of writing this article.

As social media users turn Delhi metro into a spot for making videos, Instagram reels and photography with each passing day, the DMRC released a strict guideline to control the activity back in March. Under this rule videography, dancing videos, photography, and any such activity inside the train that can cause trouble to other passengers is completely prohibited.

