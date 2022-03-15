World Consumer Rights Day: Why is it celebrated? All you need to know

World Consumer Rights Day is celebrated on March 15 annually as a means of raising global awareness about consumer rights and needs. On this day, the governments around the globe spread awareness about consumers’ rights and needs.

The day also aims to draw attention to market malpractices, which undermine the rights of consumers and what more can be done to empower buyers.

In India, the government passed the Consumer Protection Act, 1986 that outlines some basic consumer rights. National Consumers Rights Day is commemorated yearly in India on December 24.

These are some of the powers that consumers have under this Act:

1. The Right to be heard at appropriate forums

2. The Right to seek redressal against unfair trade practices

3. The Right to consumer education

4. The Right to seek good and services at competitive prices



World Consumer Day 2022: History

President John F. Kennedy was the driving force behind the creation of World Consumer Rights Day. He addressed the United States Congress on March 15, 1962, explicitly addressing the topic of consumer rights. He was the first leader in the world to do so. World Consumer Rights Day was celebrated for the first time in 1983. Since then, it has been celebrated globally on March 15 every year.

World Consumer Day 2022: Theme

The global theme for this year is “Fair Digital Finance”. The Membership of Consumers International comprising of 200 consumer groups in 100 countries select the annual theme.

A lot of campaigns are held on this day, in order to effect change and alteration in government policy in favour of consumers, as well as corporate behaviour toward customers.

