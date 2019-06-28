World Cup 2019: Mohammed Shami mimics Sheldon Cottrell's trademark salute Celebration as India crush West Indies

World Cup 2019: Indian pacer Mohammed Shami mimicked West Indies player Sheldon Cottrell's trademark salute after he fell to Yuzvendra Chahal during India vs West Indies match in the World Cup 2019.

India won the match which was held at Old Trafford Thursday knocking West Indies out of the semi-finals race.

Cottrell known for his typical salute and march antic did the same after taking an Indian wicket during the match which went viral during the World Cup. Albeit, India had the last laugh with Shami on fire as he finished with 4 for 16 to stun West Indies out of the semi-finals race.

Never ever ever in your life mess with Indians #INDvsWI #Shami le liya pic.twitter.com/FhuFcuIZw8 - sanghamitra (@sanghamitra_4) June 27, 2019

Also Read: India vs West Indies World Cup 2019: Will Virat Kohli and team enter semi-final if they win?

It was a light moment after Chahal snapped up Cottrell that Shami aped the West Indies pacer.

Being a soldier by profession Cottrell does his trademark salute after he takes a wicket to show his respect to the Jamaica Defence Force, he explained earlier during an interview with BBC.

"It's a military-style salute. I'm a soldier by profession. Me saluting is just to show my respect to the Jamaica Defence Force," he had said.

Also Read: India vs England World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli and team to be dressed in orange instead of blue

"I do it every time I get a wicket. I practised it for six months when I was training in the army."

Shami had substituted Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the game against Afghanistan. The pacer became the 2nd Indian bowler to take a World Cup hat-trick after he blocked Afghanistan's move from registering a shock win.

India smashed West Indies by 125 runs at Thursday's match moving one step closer to the semi-finals of World Cup 2019.

Also Read: India vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup weather forecast: Will there be rain in Southampton today? Check details

Also Read: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Wheel of fortune turns in favour of Rishabh Pant