World Cup Final: Vistara crew pose with Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma; wish Team India all the best

The big day is finally here. The 2023 World Cup final between India and Australia is all set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, today from 2 pm onwards.

Ahead of the much-awaited match, Vistara took to social media to share pictures with some of the players from the Indian cricket team who flew aboard the airline on their way to the epic battle.

"Absolutely thrilled to have had the honour of flying the legendary Dream Team onboard! We would like to thank BCCI for granting us this incredible opportunity to be part of this high-flying journey. Cheering the teams on for their stellar innings ahead!," Vistara wrote on Instagram, as it shared pictures of the airline crew with skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Shubman Gill.

Fans started arriving in big numbers at the Narendra Modi stadium on Sunday ahead of the highly-anticipated India versus Australia clash. A huge crowd gathered outside the entry gates of Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup final match between India and Australia.

The toss will take place at 1:30 pm and the match will start from 2 pm onwards.

About 6,000 security personnel have reportedly been deployed in Ahmedabad city and the Narendra Modi stadium during the World Cup final between mighty India and five-time champions Australia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles are among the key people who will be attending the World Cup 2023 Final between India and Australia today.

Rohit & Co have set the bar high this time as they have won all the 10 matches played so far in the tournament. Australia, on the other hand, won eight of the 10 matches it played and the team has been playing exceptionally well in the last few matches.

About 1.3 lakh people are expected to be in attendance at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad when team India faces Australia.

