India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final: When and where to watch, venue, squads, head-to-head record, pitch report, weather prediction

ICC World Cup 2023: All eyes are on India and Australia as they gear up to meet each other in one of the most important clashes -- the ICC World Cup Final 2023. The final match will be played today, November 19, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Rohit Sharma & Co made their entry to the finals in style after having won all the 10 matches played in the tournament. The Men in Blue defeated Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in semi-final by a margin of 70 runs and made their way through the finals.

Australia, on the other hand, had to face a few defeats in the beginning only to bounce back later and win seven matches in a row in the group stage. Pat Cummins' team qualified for the ICC World Cup final after defeating South Africa by three wickets.

IND vs AUS World Cup 2023: When and where to watch

The much-awaited clash between India and Australia can be watched on Star Sports Network channels as well as Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

IND vs AUS World Cup 2023: Timings

The toss for IND vs AUS will take place at 1:30 pm whereas the match will begin from 2 pm.

IND vs AUS World Cup 2023: Match venue

The match between India and Australia will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Located near the Banks of Sabarmati river, Narendra Modi Stadium is the largest cricket stadium in the world.

The stadium is capable of accommodating more than 1.3 lakh cricket fans and is expected to see its full capacity get utilised today.

IND vs AUS World Cup 2023: Pitch report

As per reports, the Narendra Modi Stadium pitch surface will be the same as the India-Pakistan match, which is good to both batters and fielders. Four matches have been played on this pitch in the World Cup tournament so far and three teams won while chasing the score.

"Around 315 runs could be a defendable score as batting second will be difficult," a pitch curator in Ahmedabad told PTI on Friday.

IND vs AUS World Cup 2023: Will rain play spoilsport in Ahmedabad?

Cricket fans have all the reasons to rejoice as there is no probability of rain and thunderstorm today. As per Accuweather, the maximum temperature will be 33 degree Celsius today in the afternoon while the minimum will settle at about 20 degree Celsius.

IND vs AUS head-to-head record

The two teams have come up against each other in 150 ODI matches. While India has won 57 times, Australia have had the upper hand in 83 matches with 10 matches having no result.

IND vs AUS Playing 11

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

