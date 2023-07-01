World Cup Qualifiers: 'T20 leagues destroyed them,' say netizens as West Indies fail to qualify for WC after losing to Scotland

Twitter users slammed two-time winners West Indies for not being part of the 50-over Cricket World Cup for the first time after a comprehensive seven-wicket loss to Scotland in their Super Six clash at the qualification tournament in Zimbabwe on Saturday.

Netizens said West Indies players have been giving preference to playing T20 leagues across the world rather than represent their country in a responsible manner.

Before anyone starts blaming IPL or T20 Cricket for it, its their Board which needs to be blamed for this debacle.



Most of their players are highly underpaid and that's why they prioritize leagues over international duty.



Go watch Darren Sammy's speech after winning T20 WC 2016 — KhabriBhai (@RealKhabriBhai) July 1, 2023

Even Politics and selfishness of their players played the game here too..Ruined a Wonderful team..... — Sachin Tiwari (@GreatTiwari80) July 1, 2023

Feeling bad for Windies!! WC will miss West Indies for sure! They were the mighty ones once upon a time and the current situation is very pathetic!!! #WestIndies #WorldCup2023 https://t.co/DN7HcDOmEq — Athiswamy (@athitheboss) July 1, 2023

Scotland won the toss and elected to bat, restricting West Indies to 181 all out in 43.5 overs. Brandon McMullen was the pick of the bowlers with 3-32 in nine overs.

Scotland chased down their target with ease, reaching 185 for three in 43.3 overs as McMullen struck 69 and opener Matthew Cross was unbeaten on 74.

West Indies have no points from their three games in the Super Six stage and cannot overhaul Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, who have six points each from their three fixtures.

Scotland’s win moves them to four points and they remain in contention with fixtures against Zimbabwe and Netherlands to come.

The top two teams in the Super Six table qualify for the World Cup, which will be staged in India from Oct. 5-Nov. 19.

