World Environment Day 2020: Theme, importance of biodiversity, more

The World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year. This day focuses on the importance of environment conservation and sustainable living and is celebrated across more than 15 countries. According to the UN, "The celebration of this day provides us with an opportunity to broaden the basis for an enlightened opinion and responsible conduct by individuals, enterprises, and communities in preserving and enhancing the environment."This year, however, due to the coronavirus crisis, the day will be celebrated via its first-ever online campaign.
What is the theme of World Environment Day 2020?
The theme for the Environment Day this year is 'Celebrating Biodiversity'. With 1 million plants and animal species on the verge of extinction, there has never been a more important time to focus on this issue than now. This year also saw wildfires ravage the Amazon rainforest, the Australian bushfires and locust attacks in India as well as Africa. Colombia will host the World Environment Day in partnership with Germany.
Importance of biodiversity
People are dependent on biodiversity in ways that are sometimes not recognised or appreciated. Human well being is ultimately dependent upon the ecosystem and availability of freshwater, food and fuel sources that are imperative for good human health and productive livelihoods.
Any imbalance or loss to biodiversity can lead to significant direct and indirect impacts. The indirect effects include impacts on livelihoods, income, and local migration.
Here are a few quotes to inspire you to work towards conservation of the environment:
