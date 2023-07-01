'World yearns for...': UP CM's office reacts to viral tweet 'Yogi Adityanath will control riots in France in 24 hrs'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office on Saturday reacted to a viral tweet that said ‘send Yogi Adityanath to France’ to control the riot situation there within 24 hours.

“Whenever extremism fuels riots, chaos engulfs and law & order situation arises in any part of the globe, the world seeks solace and yearns for the transformative “Yogi Model" of law and order established by Maharaj Ji in Uttar Pradesh," the official handle of Yogi Adityanath's office tweeted.

On Friday, a verified Twitter account by the name Prof. N John Camm had tweeted, “India must send @myogiadityanath to France to control riot situation there and my God, he will do it within 24 hours."

Whenever extremism fuels riots, chaos engulfs and law & order situation arises in any part of the globe, the World seeks solace and yearns for the transformative "Yogi Model" of Law & Order established by Maharaj Ji in Uttar Pradesh. https://t.co/xyFxd1YBpi — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) July 1, 2023

Many social media users, however, raised a doubt on the authenticity of the Twitter handle and said that the handle actually belongs to Dr Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav who was once arrested for a cheating case.

France was reeling on Saturday from a fourth night of rioting as the family of Nahel M, whose shooting by a police officer sparked the unrest, prepared for the teenager's funeral.

The government deployed 45,000 police and several armoured vehicles overnight to tackle the worst crisis of President Emmanuel Macron's leadership since the Yellow Vest protests.

France's interior ministry said that 994 people had been arrested, compared with 875 the previous night, in violence which it said on Twitter was "lower in intensity".

Nahel, a 17-year-old of Algerian and Moroccan descent, was shot during a traffic stop on Tuesday in the French capital's Nanterre suburb. A private funeral was due to be held later on Saturday, sources told Reuters.

Nahel's death, caught on video, has reignited longstanding complaints by poor and racially mixed urban communities of police violence and racism. Macron had denied there is systemic racism inside French law enforcement agencies.

Reacting to the tweet by Yogi Adityanath's office, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said “false encounters and illegal bulldozer action is not a transformative policy, it is the destruction of democracy".

“So hungry for the praise of the Firangis that they are getting happy with the tweets of some fake account?! False encounters, illegal bulldozer action and targeting the weak is not a transformative policy, it is the destruction of democracy. We had seen the truth of “Yogi Model” in Lakhimpur Kheri and Hathras," tweeted Owaisi.

Also Read: TCS on foreign remittance: Government releases new FAQs on tax rule, effective from October 1