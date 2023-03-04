WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants to lock horns with Mumbai Indians in inaugural game; when and where to watch

Gujarat Giants is set to lock horns with Mumbai Indians on March 4 in the inaugural edition of Women's Premier League. The first match of the much-anticipated WPL 2023 season will happen at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.



Gujarat will be led by Australian star opener Beth Mooney, while Mumbai will be led by India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Notably, the match was supposed to happen at 7.30 PM IST but now it has been rescheduled to 8 PM IST.



A total of 22 matches will be contested amongst the five teams. These teams include Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and UP Warriorz.

The Women's Premier League match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians will be televised on Sports 18 Network.



The Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians match will be livestreamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.



The DY Patil Stadium and the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will host 11 matches each, with the final game of the league round taking place on March 21 at the Brabourne Stadium, CCI, between the UP Warriorz and the Delhi Capitals.



The Eliminator match will take place on March 24 at DY Patil Stadium, with the final scheduled for March 26 at Brabourne Stadium.



Smriti Mandhana was the top bidder in the auction, selling for a hefty Rs 3.40 crore to Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of Team India, was sold to the Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.80 crore, while the rest of the players from India and around the world made the cut in one of the five franchises.

