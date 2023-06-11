WTC Final 2023: 'Literally gifted his wicket,' say netizens as Virat Kohli's dismissal dashes victory hopes

Virat Kohli's playing abilities outside off stump again came under the scanner on Sunday at World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval. He nudged Scott Boland's outside off stump ball only to find Steve Smith's safe hands.

"Very disappointed with Virat Kohli’s shot, he literally gifted his wicket just like Rohit Sharma & Pujara," said a Twitter user.

"Another ICC tournament, another ICC final another Kohli & Sharma failure in a big knock out game. All resources in the world yet zero trophies to show in last 10 years, ultimate chokers," quipped another Twitter user.

Here are a few tweets showing Indian cricket fans' frustration at Kohli and the entire team in general.

Very disappointed with Virat Kohli’s shot, he literally gifted his wicket just like Rohit Sharma & Pujara 👎 — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) June 11, 2023

Indians fans to Goat Virat Kohli after back to back failures in wtc final pic.twitter.com/kFdYWIYIbZ — 𝗭𝗨𝗡𝗔𝗜𝗥𝗔🏏🇵🇰 (@BabarFanGirl56) June 11, 2023

Another ICC tournament, another ICC final another Kohli & Sharma failure in a big knock out game. All resources in the world yet zero trophies to show in last 10 years, ultimate chokers — Osama. (@ashaqeens) June 11, 2023

Virat Kohli loves chasing.



When the ball is wide outside off stump 🥲#WTC2023Final — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) June 11, 2023

Cricket is a cruel game. It will make you hold on to the last bit of hope, only to watch it shatter. 💔 pic.twitter.com/YXZ9hHyxHn — Yashvi. (@BreatheKohli) June 11, 2023

#WTCFinals #INDvsAUS #ViratKohli

Virat Kohli dismissed for 49.



Heartbreak for India, done all the hard work but sad end for Kohli.

Every Indian fan mood right now pic.twitter.com/Ut4HnCELAR — 👑👌🌟 (@superking1816) June 11, 2023

Not sure who wants to agree, but Steven Smith is a far better all-format batsman than Virat Kohli when the criteria is performing under pressure. Smith single handedly won a semi final against India in 2015, Virat Kohli can't relate. — KH SAKIB 🇧🇩 (@Crickettalkss) June 11, 2023

Some were even incredulous that Kohli is compared with Pakistan's star batsman Babar Azam.

Playing on 4th & 5th day in the 4th innings vs a team like Australia and scoring so many runs and saving the team from a certain defeat is not for everyone Virat Kohli 😆 pic.twitter.com/sG4I59IgUW — 𝗭𝗨𝗡𝗔𝗜𝗥𝗔🏏🇵🇰 (@BabarFanGirl56) June 11, 2023

At 4:20 pm (IST) on Sunday, India was at 206 for the loss of five wickets with Ajinkya Rahane unbeaten at 41 and Srikar Bharat at 15 not out after Boland's twin strikes in same over jolted India's run chase. India still needs 238 runs to win.