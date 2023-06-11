WTC Final 2023: 'Literally gifted his wicket,' say netizens as Virat Kohli's dismissal dashes victory hopes

Virat Kohli's playing abilities outside off stump again came under the scanner on Sunday at World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval. He nudged Scott Boland's outside off stump ball only to find Steve Smith's safe hands.
"Very disappointed with Virat Kohli’s shot, he literally gifted his wicket just like Rohit Sharma & Pujara," said a Twitter user.
"Another ICC tournament, another ICC final another Kohli & Sharma failure in a big knock out game. All resources in the world yet zero trophies to show in last 10 years, ultimate chokers," quipped another Twitter user.
Here are a few tweets showing Indian cricket fans' frustration at Kohli and the entire team in general.
Some were even incredulous that Kohli is compared with Pakistan's star batsman Babar Azam.
At 4:20 pm (IST) on Sunday, India was at 206 for the loss of five wickets with Ajinkya Rahane unbeaten at 41 and Srikar Bharat at 15 not out after Boland's twin strikes in same over jolted India's run chase. India still needs 238 runs to win.
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today