WTC Final 2023: 'Literally gifted his wicket,' say netizens as Virat Kohli's dismissal dashes victory hopes

WTC Final 2023: 'Not sure who wants to agree, but Steven Smith is a far better all-format batsman than Virat Kohli when the criteria is performing under pressure,' said a Twitter user

"Very disappointed with Virat Kohli's shot, he literally gifted his wicket just like Rohit Sharma & Pujara," said a Twitter user

Virat Kohli's playing abilities outside off stump again came under the scanner on Sunday at World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval. He nudged Scott Boland's outside off stump ball only to find Steve Smith's safe hands.

"Very disappointed with Virat Kohli’s shot, he literally gifted his wicket just like Rohit Sharma & Pujara," said a Twitter user.

"Another ICC tournament, another ICC final another Kohli & Sharma failure in a big knock out game. All resources in the world yet zero trophies to show in last 10 years, ultimate chokers," quipped another Twitter user.

Here are a few tweets showing Indian cricket fans' frustration at Kohli and the entire team in general.

Some were even incredulous that Kohli is compared with Pakistan's star batsman Babar Azam.

At 4:20 pm (IST) on Sunday, India was at 206 for the loss of five wickets with Ajinkya Rahane unbeaten at 41 and Srikar Bharat at 15 not out after Boland's twin strikes in same over jolted India's run chase. India still needs 238 runs to win.

Published on: Jun 11, 2023, 4:32 PM IST
