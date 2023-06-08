WTC Final 2023: 'Siraj got no chill,' say Twitter users after he throws ball at Steve Smith

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj looked visibly frustrated at Australia's Steve Smith on day two of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC 2023) final at the Oval on Thursday. Australia on June 8 resumed play at 327 for 3 with Travis Head and Steve Smith batting on 146 and 95 respectively.

34-year-old Steve Smith hit two back-to-back fours in the opening over of the day, bowled by Mohammed Siraj, thereby attaining his 31st hundred in the format.

As Siraj ran for the fourth ball of the over, Smith moved away from his stumps before the ball was delivered due to some issues with the Spider-cam. This did not sit well with Siraj, who despite stopping in his delivery stride, threw the ball at the stumps in frustration.

Netizens were quick to react to Siraj's move and called his aggression 'unnecessary'.

"Siraj has a terrible attitude! Steve Smith didn't even say a world and he's trying to act oversmart with someone who's already batting on 111*. His poor behaviour will prevent him from having a long and great career for India," a Twitter user wrote.

"Siraj should know how to respect your seniors when you are playing World class cricket against world class player.. growup #Siraj," another added.

A third added, "Siraj got no chill."

"Somebody needs to tell Siraj the tale of the shepherd. If he continues to show this fake aggression on every ball, there will be soon a moment where he will not be taken seriously. Best players know the use of aggression," a fourth said.

Take a look at the reactions:

