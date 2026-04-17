'Years of humiliation I rarely speak about': Chef Vikas Khanna shares struggles after TIME100 Honour

“When God has a plan…” With these words, Chef Vikas Khanna opened an emotional reflection on a life journey that has now earned him a place on the TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2026.

“From selling bhatura chole at Vivek Public School in 1989… to opening Lawrence Garden Banquet from the back of my house in Amritsar in 1990,” Khanna wrote in a heartfelt post on X (formally twitter), tracing the earliest chapters of his career. “In 1991, I chose culinary arts — a decision that embarrassed almost everyone except my grandmother.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

That choice, he suggested, set him on a path filled as much with struggle as with success. “There were years of humiliation I rarely speak about. Moments that nearly broke me,” he said, offering a rare glimpse into the hardships behind his rise.

When God has a plan…



From selling bhatura chole at Vivek Public School in 1989,

to opening Lawrence Garden Banquet from the back of my house in Amritsar in 1990.

In 1991, I chose culinary arts—

a decision that embarrassed almost everyone except my grandmother.



There were years… pic.twitter.com/8j8dNSZni8 — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) April 17, 2026

One of the most defining setbacks came in 2000. “When my banquet was torn down, I almost gave up,” Khanna shared. “Instead, I moved to the United States and started over.”

Advertisement

What followed was a period of survival and grit. “Cleaning homes. Selling food on the streets of TriBeCa. Sleeping at Grand Central. Experiencing homelessness… Sleepless nights,” he recalled. He also spoke of the prejudice he faced, writing, “Being called ‘Curry Boy’ on the 7 train.”

“And still, I kept going,” he added — a line that encapsulates the perseverance that would later define his global success.

That persistence eventually translated into global recognition. Khanna went on to earn multiple Michelin stars, establishing himself as a leading voice in the culinary world. From those beginnings, Khanna rose to international acclaim.

“From there… 8 Michelin stars. Then losing myself again. Then starting over — one last time as a promise to my sister — with Bungalow,” he wrote, acknowledging that even success came with its own battles.

Advertisement

Now, with his inclusion in the TIME100 list, the chef admits the moment feels surreal. “I’m still trying to process it. The journey continues.”