Ammo licence boost: Small-cap defence stock jumps nearly 19%; do you own?

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd recorded a strong uptick in Friday's late trading session, rising 18.63 per cent to hit a high of Rs 287.45. The price action was accompanied by heavy volumes, with around 21.19 lakh shares changing hands on BSE. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 6.40 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 57.57 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 10,147.11 crore.

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Today's sharp rise in the share price came after the small-cap defence and aerospace company announced securing a 'lifetime' validity licence from the government to manufacture ammunition, with April 10 as the issue date.

"Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, this is to inform you that Apollo Micro Systems Limited (AMS), has been granted a Licence by the Government of India, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), for the manufacture of ammunitions," Apollo Micro stated.

The company mentioned that the licence authorises it to manufacture, assemble, integrate, and proof-test the high-value strategic weapon systems and munitions of arms of caliber above 12.7mm (Category I and Category II). Systems licensed for manufacture under Category I are Missiles, Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs), Torpedoes, Underwater Mines, Safety Arming Mechanism, Chaffs; and Aerial Bombs, Rockets, Loitering Munition under Category II.

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The licence authorises commercial manufacture and proof-testing at two of its AMS-owned facilities in Hyderabad.

"The grant of this Lifetime Licence by the Government of India fundamentally transforms Apollo Micro Systems' revenue architecture and strategic positioning. The Company moves from being a provider of embedded systems and subsystems to an end-to-end platform manufacturer of complete weapon systems, including missiles, torpedoes, precision bombs, and next-generation loitering munitions," Apollo Micro further said.

Prior to this, the company informed bourses that it has successfully completed blast trials for Limpet Mines, which are Diver Carried Mines used in Naval Defence.