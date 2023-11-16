'You are truly God's child': Anushka Sharma pens heartfelt note for Virat Kohli after historic 50th ODI hundred

Actress Anushka Sharma was all praises for her husband Virat Kohli for his excellent performance in the World Cup 2023 semi-final against New Zealand. She took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note for him, terming him as "God's child".

On Wednesday, Virat Kohli became the first batter in the history of the game to score 50 ODI centuries, going past his idol Sachin Tendulkar during the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at the Wankede stadium in Mumbai.

Kohli reached the landmark when he worked Kiwis pacer Lockie Ferguson to square leg for a double, moving from 98 to 100. Moreover, Rohit Sharma-led India advanced into the finals of the ICC World Cup 2023 after registering a 70-run win over Kane Williamson-led New Zealand.

Sharing a picture of Kohli on her Instagram story, Anushka Sharma wrote, "God is the best script writer! Utterly grateful to him for blessing me with your love, and to watch you grow from strength to strength and achieve all that you have and will, being honest to yourself and to the sport always. You are truly God's child."

Moreover, the actress also shared a picture of some of the members of the Indian cricket team and wrote, “This. gun. team". Separately, she also lauded Indian pacer Mohammed Shami who took seven wickets in the World Cup semi-final last night.

Shami's 7 for 57 was the best figures by an Indian bowler in the marquee event, and the 33-year-old also completed 50 wickets in the tournament from just 17 games.

"We talk a lot about variations, but I still believe in pitching it up and getting wickets with the new ball. But the focus was to try and take the pace off, see if they're hitting it in the air. It was a chance we had to take," said Shami, who bagged the player of the match award, in the post-match presentation.

India have now reached the ODI World Cup final for the fourth time, having won the trophy in 1983 and 2011.

India had ended runners-up in 2003 and will know their title clash rival on Thursday when five-time champions Australia clash with South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

