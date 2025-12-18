'You can't see anything': Gurugram entrepreneur says AQI crossed 500 near DLF Camellias, netizens react

The entire Delhi-NCR region, including Gurugram, was covered in a thick shroud of toxic air and smog on Thursday morning. Taking to social media, a Gurugram-based entrepreneur, Mohit Sadaani, shared a video from the balcony of DLF Camellias, saying that nothing around him was visible and the air smells like "fresh smoke".

“The famous #dlfcamellias view in AQI 500+ today morning. The smell of fresh smoke, the feeling of living in the clouds when you can't see anything, the sense of space because nothing exists around you,” the Gurugram-based entrepreneur wrote on Instagram.

Taking a sarcastic note, he added, “Where else in the world can you get this? Who do we thank for creating this wonder of nature?”

The video went viral on Instagram in no time, with netizens sharing their takes.

"Waah Saab ! Clarity is mind-blowing. For a second, I think I saw the Himalayas too (sic)," entrepreneur Ashish Tulsian wrote.

A second user said, "How this is not the topmost national agenda surprises me." "It's giving burj khalifa on top of the clouds view (sic)," a third user commented.

Another user wrote: "Oh my gosh! This is crazy!"

Yet another user commented, "I know they should double the tax for an experience like this. Worth it (sic)."

Meanwhile, a high-level review led by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav has issued new directives for Gurugram and Faridabad, focusing on air quality, vehicle compliance and urban reforms. Authorities have been asked to identify unregistered vehicles, conduct cleanliness drives with SHGs, use technology, and build capacity among safai karamcharis.

Youth-focused awareness campaigns will be rolled out. The minister directed officials to identify pollution and traffic hotspots, expand urban green cover, address solid and legacy waste, ease congestion, and submit monthly action-taken reports to ensure accountability.