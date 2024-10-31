'You hold the pup, I’ll take the bags': When Ratan Tata surprised his dog trainer at Bombay VT

Ratan Tata’s deep love for dogs is well-known, but it became legendary in 1984 when he first spotted a lively German Shepherd puppy during a visit to TELCO in Jamshedpur.

Drawn to the dog’s energy, Tata arranged for it to be brought to his home in Mumbai, a moment recounted in Ratan Tata: A Life by Thomas Mathew. Uday Kumar, a TELCO dog trainer, was tasked with escorting the pup, and Tata personally arranged for Kumar’s first-class train journey—a gesture well beyond protocol.

Related Articles

When Kumar arrived at Bombay VT station, he was surprised to see Tata himself waiting amid the rush. Unfamiliar with the city and burdened by bags, Kumar was astonished when Tata insisted, “You hold the pup, and I will carry your bags.”

For the next month, Tata treated Kumar like family. He ensured that Kumar ate the same meals and even asked his cook to prepare dishes Kumar enjoyed. Before Kumar’s return to Jamshedpur, Tata gifted him a NELCO radio, blankets, and clothing for his family—a heartfelt thanks for bringing the puppy, later named Tito.

Tata’s devotion to his dogs only deepened. In 2018, he declined a Lifetime Achievement award from King Charles III at Buckingham Palace to stay with an ailing dog, a decision that reportedly moved the King, who admired Tata’s unshakeable priorities.

In his will, Tata ensured Tito’s lifetime care, entrusting his longtime cook Rajan Shaw with the responsibility. Tata’s legacy, marked by loyalty and compassion, is as much about his values as his business achievements.