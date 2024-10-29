'I don't have money to make a phone call...': Ratan Tata’s request that left Amitabh Bachchan speechless

Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a memorable story on Kaun Banega Crorepati that showcased the humility of the late Ratan Tata.

In a tribute to the business magnate, Bachchan recalled a surprising encounter with Tata during a trip to London.

They had taken the same flight, and upon landing at Heathrow Airport, Tata found himself without his aides. After a while, he stepped into a phone booth, hoping to reach them, only to return empty-handed. Turning to Bachchan, he made a humble request: “Amitabh, can I borrow some money from you? I don’t have any money to make a phone call.”

Related Articles

The moment left Bachchan speechless, astonished that a figure of Tata's stature would find himself without pocket change yet so grounded to ask for help.

Describing Tata as “a great man and a simple human being,” Bachchan reminisced about how this unexpected request left a lasting impression on him. The memory, Bachchan said, epitomized Tata's humility—qualities that were unusual for someone who commanded such respect in the world of business.

The passing of Ratan Tata, who led the Tata Group for over two decades, marks the end of an era. Widely recognized for his transformative impact on Indian industry and society, he was also known for his genuine humility, which those close to him often witnessed. Bachchan recounted another story: a friend of his, attending an event with Tata, was surprised when Tata asked for a ride home. “Ratan Tata told my friend, ‘Can you drop me home? I just live behind your house,’” Bachchan shared. “‘I don’t have a car.’ It was astonishing—Ratan Tata without a car!”

Their bond extended into the professional sphere, too. Tata’s production company, Tata Infomedia Ltd, backed Aetbaar, a film starring Bachchan. Though it didn't perform as expected at the box office, the collaboration highlighted Tata's willingness to explore new avenues, even beyond his corporate empire.

Following Tata’s passing, Bachchan was among the first to publicly mourn the loss. Reflecting on his Instagram, he described Tata’s humility, vision, and unwavering dedication to the country as hallmarks of his legacy.