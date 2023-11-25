'I work a lot, I wake up with the Sun and go to bed..': Orry reveals about his profession to Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 17 promo

Orhan Awatramani, famously known as Orry, has been making waves online for his humorous quips and photos with film personalities from both Bollywood and Hollywood. His uncanny profession that no one seems to fathom has added to the fame he enjoys. Orry is now slated to mark his presence in the world of reality TV with an appearance on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17 as a wildcard entrant.

In a new promo, Salman Khan introduced Orry on stage. The pair have shown playful banter that has immediately won the hearts of fans online. Even Salman expressed confusion and amusement over Orry's profession. The lighthearted clip featured Salman questioning Orry about his need for multiple bags, jesting, “You are a wildcard contestant, what will you do with so many things?”

Meanwhile, when asked about his job, Orry finally revealed his profession. When Salman Khan asked him what he does for a living, Orry replied, "I wake up with the sun and go to sleep with the moon." He also said that he has five managers who handle his work.

Salman asked Orry, “Abhi ek clarity India ko chahiye ki Orry karta kya hai? Yeh toh mere ko bhi jaana hai (India needs clarity on what you do. Even I want to know this).” To which, Orry replied, “Bhai, poora duniya sirf yahi prashn ka peecha kyu kar rahe hain? Main bohot kaam karta hoon, subah suraj ke saath uthta hai, chand ke saath sota hai. Main bohot kaam karta hai par apne aap par kaam karta hai (Bhai, why is everyone after this question? I work a lot, I wake up with the Sun and go to bed with the moon. I work a lot but on myself).”

Salman then asked, “Kya party attend karne ke liye aapko paise milte hain? (Do you get paid to attend parties?)” He replied, “Mujhe paisa nahi milta hai attend karne ke liye par bohot log mujhe phone karte hain. Mere manager se phone karega… 5 manager hain mere paas (I don’t get paid but people call me and my 5 managers).”

This had Salman Khan in splits. He covered his face with his hands and continued to chuckle before saying, "Salman Khan, beta kuch karle life main, iske paas 5 manager hain (Salman, do something in life, he has 5 managers)."

His impactful presence on social media platforms such as X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram, his vibrant attire and intriguing interviews never fail to fuel the meme cycle, keeping his fans entertained and engaged.

One of his recent interviews on X took the internet by storm, where he aptly described himself as a 'liver.' Orry states, "You go for a job, you are a jobber. You paint, you are a painter. I am living, I am a liver. Yeah, I am a liver." This quirky statement has since earned him quite the social media buzz.

