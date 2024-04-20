'You won’t stop till you read this full thread!': Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma on scammer's cyber security tips to X user

Ignoring and blocking scam messages on WhatsApp is usually the safest move to avoid falling victim to cyber fraud. However, X user, who typically follows this practice, recently decided to reply to a scam message he received on the Meta-owned platform.

At first, he thought about giving the scammer a piece of his mind over the phone. But then, he opted to chat instead. Little did he expect that the conversation would take a surprising and somewhat heartwarming twist. The scammer ended up congratulating him on his upcoming wedding and even shared some valuable cyber security tips with him.

X user Chetty Arun shared a thread with screenshots of his WhatsApp conversation with a scammer. In the chat, the scammer confessed to Arun about scamming people for the past decade and explained how APK files are used to take control of a victim's phone. Surprisingly, the scammer ended the conversation by wishing Arun good luck.

In a bizarre turn of events, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the CEO of Paytm, was also seen acknowledging the oddly helpful advice dispensed by a scammer. He retweeted the post and wrote, “You won’t stop till you read this full thread!”

"I swear this was more entertaining than any comedy show 😂😂," a user commented. Another one wrote, "APK files are dead give away. But what to do with JPG files these guys send. Most people don't even know that simple photos or sometimes coded texts with no meaning can be used to infect." "This was too good but also should be shared for public awareness," a user wrote.

“More exciting story than any movie or web series,” commented a fourth. “He was so much interested in your DP that he asked 2-3 times,” added a fifth.

WhatsApp is a great tool for communication, but cybercriminals try to use it for fraud. Here are some key ways to protect yourself:

Be cautious with links and attachments:

Don't open links or attachments from unknown senders. Scammers often use enticing offers or urgent messages to trick you into clicking.

Verify the sender: If you receive a message from someone you don't know well, or if a friend or family member seems to be acting strangely, confirm their identity through a separate call or text.

Protect your personal information:

Never share personal or financial information on WhatsApp. This includes bank account details, passwords, and OTPs (one-time passwords).

Review your privacy settings: Limit who can see your profile picture, "About" section, and "Last Seen" status. This reduces the information scammers can use to impersonate you.

Enable extra security features:

Turn on two-step verification: This adds an extra layer of security by requiring a code from your phone or email when logging into WhatsApp on a new device.

Report suspicious activity: If you receive a scam message, block the sender and report them to WhatsApp. This helps them track and remove fraudulent accounts.

Stay alert and informed:

Be skeptical of messages offering free gifts, prizes, or deals that seem too good to be true. Scammers often use these tactics to lure victims.

Keep your WhatsApp app updated: Updates often include security patches to fix vulnerabilities.