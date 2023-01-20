'Your co-founder should not be a mirror image of you': Ahead of IPO, MamaEarth's Ghazal Alagh posts about husband

It is generally perceived that one does not marry someone from the same profession. However, there are exceptions. Ghazal Alagh, co-founder of MamaEarth is one of them.

She rose to fame after making her TV debut on the business reality series Shark Tank India Season 1 and now runs a successful business with her business and life partner Varun Alagh.



In a special note on LinkedIn, the company's 'Chief Mama' discussed what it's like to be married to her co-founder. She thinks having a business partner with a different personality works perfectly, just like in a marriage.



According to the 34-year-old, a business and life partner should always 'challenge you and get you on board.' "In business, your co-founder should not be a mirror image of you, but someone who holds up a mirror to your ideas and vision, " she wrote.



According to Alagh, having various personalities can result in strong and complementary skills as well as expertise in a particular niche.



When asked about her husband, entrepreneur-investor Varun Alagh, she stated that the couple comes from different backgrounds. "While I focus on product development and innovation, Varun focuses on marketing and operations," she shared.



The businesswoman stated that, similar to their marriage, they have learned that giving each other space to make decisions in their respective fields leads to a successful outcome. "While we continue to have our differences, we constantly balance our strengths and weaknesses, which has made us stronger than ever," she added.



"Your co-founder is the one who’s going to walk on this journey with you so remember to 'marry' someone who is trustworthy, committed, and dedicated to the values of the brand," she concluded her post.



The Alaghs established the Gurugram-based company for cosmetics and personal care in 2016. It all started with the launch of MamaEarth. Over time, The Derma Co, Aqualogica, Ayuga, BBlunt, and Dr Sheth's were added to the company's portfolio, and a 'House of Brands' architecture was built.



Honasa Consumer Ltd., the owner of modern FMCG brands like Mamaearth and The Derma Co., submitted preliminary paperwork to the capital markets regulator Sebi in December in order to raise approximately 2,900 crores of capital through an IPO.



There is currently no confirmation on the pricing or the IPO date. The price is said to be set by the merchant banker closer to the IPO date. The company will join the prestigious unicorn club in January 2022. Honasa is the latest new-age start-up to seek listing, following Nykaa, Paytm, Policybazaar, and Zomato, among others.