'Your code did not work': IIT graduate embarrassed himself by using AI to write cover letter

In an era where artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionising various aspects of our lives, it's not uncommon for individuals to leverage this technology for mundane tasks. However, an IIT graduate recently found himself in an embarrassing situation when he attempted to use AI to write a cover letter.

The graduate, who had been relying on AI for his job application process, was left red-faced when he forgot to remove some technical jargon from the letter.

While sharing a screenshot of a cover letter written by a man named Akhil in which the words "[company name,fallback=]" were mentioned, a Twitter user wrote, “Hi, IIT graduate Akhil Your code didn’t work.”

Hi,



IIT graduate Akhil



Your code didn’t work.



Sincerely,



[companyName,fallback=] pic.twitter.com/18vc0CnQkK — Leo (@4eo) July 13, 2023

The words were part of a placeholder that Akhil had used when he was generating the cover letter using an AI tool.

In the letter, the applicant described his technological skills and stated that he had created core microservices that could handle more than 25,000 requests per minute.

The Twitter user who shared the screenshot said that he had received the cover letter as a part of his job application process. He said that he was amused by the mistake and decided to share it on Twitter.

The screenshot of the cover letter quickly went viral, and Akhil was soon inundated with messages from people who had seen the tweet. Some people were amused by the mistake, while others were critical of Akhil for not proofreading his cover letter carefully.

"Well if recruiters use this type of automation so can the candidates. I see nothing wrong with this except the fact that the code didn’t work," a user wrote. Another one commented, " This is a sad state of affairs." "Damn, that's why testing is so important!," quipped a Twitter user. "Mission failed, we will get it next time," another user commented. Another one wrote, " He could have simply said “I really love what you guys do” and it would’ve been fine! ☺️"

"It depends on the job market and the industry. If you're in an industry where you can't get an interview unless you apply to dozens of places, I don't blame people for trying to make things easier for themselves. Less forgivable in an easier industry with a thriving job market," said a Twitter user.

Also Read: ISRO Chandrayaan-3 launch: LVM3 lifts off successfully, expected to reach Moon on August 23