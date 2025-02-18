'You're cooking up so many stories to cover up': Vineeta Singh gives 'reality check' to pitcher on Shark Tank India 4 campus episode

SUGAR Cosmetics co-founder and CEO Vineeta Singh lost her cool on a teenage pitcher on Shark Tank India season 4's campus special episode. Reyansh Juneja pitched his company Memotag, which can help make the lives of lakhs of patients suffering from dementia easier.

The product can not only predict behaviour patterns but can also alert family members if a patient has a fall and create a geo-fencing around patients so they don't wander outside a certain radius.

The teenager told the 'sharks' that he decided to create this product after witnessing the challenges his grandfather faced due to his dementia diagnosis. He added that Memotag can also send reminders and make calls to patients.

Reyansh sought an investment of ₹50 lakh in exchange of 5 per cent stake in his company, valuing the business at ₹10 crore.

During the pitch, he mentioned that his product was still in the development stage and he couldn't demonstrate how it worked. Instead, he presented a prototype version of the product that does not exist.

Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal and Emcure Pharmaceuticals executive director Namita Thapar were disappointed with the founder's pitch. Thapar, however, advised Reyansh to continue working on the product and then ask for funding.

He then said he already has orders worth ~₹5 crore but it was soon revealed not a single rupee has been transferred to Reyansh's account. Kunal Bahl and Ritesh Agarwal also did not invest, advising the pitcher to be more prepared and focused as a founder.

Singh, however, told Reyansh things as they stood even though he is just 18 years old. She said that she found his pitch to be the "most disappointing" one in the campus special episode.

The SUGAR Cosmetics co-founder added: "The fact that your product is at zero, and you're cooking up so many stories around it to cover it up, that makes it very difficult to trust you as a founder. You've made a beautiful box with great branding, but it doesn't have a product inside. It's a big no."

Even though Reyansh walked away with no deal, he said that he received a 'reality check' on the show.