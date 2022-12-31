'Zero accountability': Benny Dayal slams Vistara, Indigo and other airlines for mishandling the instruments of musicians

Playback singer Benny Dayal on Friday slammed various Indian airlines, including Vistara, Air India, Indigo, for mishandling the instruments of musicians travelling across the country.

In a video shared on the social networking platform Instagram, the singer said, "A simple message to all the airlines in India. Musicians work very hard to make money and that depends on how their instruments are handed by you guys when they travel around for concerts and shows all across the country."

"Indigo, Vistara, Air India, SpiceJet, you guys have zero care or concern for a musician's instrument," Dayal said, adding that he has seen a lot of videos where people are sharing videos of their broken instruments.

"You have shown zero accountability for your actions," the musician said. "It's totally unacceptable."

Dayal also shared his personal experience of flying with Vistara. He accused the airline of breaking two of his bags. "Even for me, Vistara, you guys owe me two bags. You broke two of my bags in a gap of seven days and I still require it. I need it back," he said in the video.

Furthermore, he went ahead to blame the Indigo carrier accusing them of having zero care for musicians. "Whomsoever you are hiring for the luggage handling team, you guys don't brief them anything correctly. Because of this, people's instruments come back broken even before they reach another city for their concerts," he said.

Benny Dayal has been the voice behind popular songs like Badtameez Dil from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Aadat Se Majboor from Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Let's Nacho from Kapoor & Sons, among others.

In his video, he also requested all the airlines and ground staff to handle musicians' instruments with care. "We need our instruments because that's what feeds us. None of the airlines are good at handling instruments. Please stop breaking the instruments and be accountable," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Vistara responded to his post. "We are very concerned to hear about the experience you had. We would request you to please share your contact details via DM and a convenient time to connect with you," the airline commented.

The video has got over 1 million views so far.

