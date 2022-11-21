Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar are dating: Report

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath and Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar have been dating since 2021 and are "going strong", said a media report on Monday. 35-year-old Kamath and 25-year-old Manushi Chhillar, who made her Bollywood debut recently with Samrat Prithviraj, have also been going for holiday trips together, reported Hindustan Times.

The 35-year-old Kamath and 25-year-old Manushi have decided to keep the affair away from limelight and not talk about it in public. The pair was recently spotted in Rishikesh, the report said.

Nikhil Kamath married Amanda Puravankara in Italy’s Florence in 2019 but within a year they got divorced.

Manushi Chhillar is reportedly focused on her Bollywood career and is gearing for her second movie release alongside John Abraham.

