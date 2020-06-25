Zicom launches COVID security products

Coronavirus lockdown has brought businesses across sectors to a halt and electronic security company, Zicom Electronic Security Systems is no exception. To stay afloat in the COVID era, the company has launched a host of security equipment suited for the COVID economy. These machines not just help in measuring body temperature of a person, but also have a facial recognition feature and will beep even if a person is entering a residential or commercial complex without a mask. "If someone has high body temperature, an alarm will at once ring, informing the security that the person has fever and should be stopped from the entering the premises," explains Pramoud Rao, MD, Zicom Electronic Security Systems. The company has launched separate products targeted at residential and commercial complexes.

Zicom's COVID range also includes a thermal camera, that leverages real time thermal image to measure body temperature of multiple people from a long distance. "It alerts the organisation using an alarm indication on speaker and flash-light when it captures a suspicious body," Rao further explains.

The company is building a software, which will not just help organisations do temperature checks at the entrance, it will also inform whether employees are maintaining the required social distancing norms, whether they are wearing masks, and even if the person cleaning the dishes in the pantry is cleaning his/her hands properly. Priced between Rs 13,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh, the company hopes to sell anywhere between 25,000-30,000 units by mid-August. "I am hoping to make a revenue of Rs 30-50 crore in the next four months, which will help us cover the revenue we lost during the lockdown," says Rao.

However, Rao doesn't expect the COVID launches to generate revenue for the company in the long-term. "Our initial research suggests that the panic around COVID will not last beyond 3-6 months. Indians are already getting used to living with COVID. Therefore, I want to be prudent and pragmatic and I will take a call after six months."