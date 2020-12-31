Zomato's 2020 'meme rewind' takes us back to how Indians ordered food in Covid-hit year

Food delivery app Zomato, via a string of tweets, has summed up how people ordered food via its platform in the Covid-hit year that saw them stuck inside their homes for most part of the year. The Zomato Twitter thread looks at some interesting fun facts about eating habits of Indians and trends that dominated the year. From "Rasode mei kaun tha?" to "dog" and "biryani memes" -- Zomato's hilarious thread includes the most memorable of trends.

As per Zomato, a user named Yash from Bengaluru placed maximum 1,380 orders in 2020. "Rasode mei kaun tha? Definitely not yash from Bengaluru, who placed 1,380 orders this year (that's almost four orders a day. Sorry Kokila Ben," says the Zomato meme.

