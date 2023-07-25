scorecardresearch
Zomato congratulates delivery agent for clearing Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Exam, netizens react

Zomato congratulates delivery agent for clearing Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Exam, netizens react

Vignesh, a Zomato delivery agent clears the prestigious Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Exam. Zomato congratulates the individual’s achievement with a tweet, urging netizens to do the same.

Zomato applauds their delivery agent who cleared Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Exam Zomato applauds their delivery agent who cleared Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Exam
SUMMARY
  • Zomato on Monday shared the news of their delivery agent clearing the prestigious Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Exam in a now-viral tweet.
  • Netizens have backed Vignesh for his stellar achievement and also appreciated his multitasking skills for managing Zomato deliveries while studying for the public service exam.
  • Vignesh had to correct Zomato as he cleared the New India Assurance AO(Administrative officer) and not TNPSC.

It’s been proven time and again that hard work and determination can help us achieve anything we aspire for. They are twin engines that propel individuals towards their dreams and aspirations. They form the foundation of success pushing people to surpass their limitations and accomplish goals they once thought were impossible.

Food tech unicorn Zomato celebrated the remarkable achievement of one of their delivery partners Vignesh on Twitter. Zomato on Monday shared the news of him clearing the prestigious Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Exam in a now-viral tweet. The food delivery platform also urged users to drop a like for Vignesh's incredible accomplishment.

The caption of the Tweet read: “Drop a like for Vignesh, who just cleared Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Exam while working as a Zomato delivery partner.” The tweet also has shown Vignesh proudly standing on a stage, surrounded by his family, who beam with joy.

Netizens have backed Vignesh for his stellar achievement and also appreciated his multitasking skills for managing Zomato deliveries while studying for the public service exam.

Here’s what netizens had to say:

One user wrote: “Struggle of these kind of boy’s life, working round the clock and simultaneously competing with those who are sitting at home and fully focused on studies. His grit is unimaginable.”

Another one wrote: “Congratulations. The fruit of hard work is sweeter than the sweetest of nectars.”

However, Vignesh had to correct Zomato as he cleared the New India Assurance AO(Administrative officer) and not TNPSC.

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Exam is a highly respected state-level civil service exam conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission.

The New India Assurance exam is conducted in three stages: Prelims, MAins and interviews. The candidates who qualify all three stages are finally selected by the organization. Candidates recruited by NIACL as AO Generalists will complete work related to claim settlement, risk assessment, underwriting, and assistant supervision.
 

Published on: Jul 25, 2023, 3:53 PM IST
