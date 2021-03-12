scorecardresearch
Zomato delivery agent refutes Bengaluru woman's allegations; Netizens react

The video released by Instagram influencer Hitesha Chandrane, in which she says that Zomato delivery agent Kamaraj had punched her in the face, went viral on social media

On March 10, a Bangalore-based woman alleged that a Zomato delivery agent punched her in the face after an argument broke out between the two regarding delayed food delivery. The video released by Instagram influencer Hitesha Chandrane, in which she says that Zomato delivery agent Kamaraj had punched her in the face, went viral on social media. Kamaraj was arrested on the charges of assaulting a woman.

Later, Kamaraj in a statement refuted the allegation made by Hitesha against him in the viral video. Kamaraj has alleged that Hitesha was acting rude and hit him with a slipper. Kamaraj noted that he was only defending himself by pushing her hands away. "She had a ring on her finger and this hit her nose. You can see the ring in the video she has posted on social media," Kamaraj added.  

The public discourse around this story has changed completely since Kamaraj's statement came out. Twitter seems to have taken the side of Kamaraj in this whole episode.

