Taj Mahal to reopen for public on September 21; only 5,000 visitors allowed per day

Taj Mahal that has remained closed for almost six months, will reopen for public from September 21. Moreover, two other world-famous heritage sites -- Red Fort and Agra Fort -- will also reopen for visitors on September 21.

In the wake of coronavirus, entry to the Taj Mahal has been limited to 5,000 in a day. Whereas only 2,500 visitors will be permitted in Agra Fort, Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh told India Today. Agra had registered 3,459 coronavirus cases until September 7.

Amid the surge in coronavirus outbreak in the country, all tourists will have to follow the government's guidelines, like maintaining social distancing and wearing of masks to visit the Taj Mahal and the fort.

Additionally, ticket counters will remain closed. Visitors will have to purchase entry tickets from the online portal.

Agra Tourist Welfare Chamber president Prahalad Agarwal has suggested that before the reopening of the Taj Mahal and other world-famous monuments, Centre must resume international flight operations in the country.

Arun Dang, former chairman of Agra Tourism Guild informed that the closing of the Taj Mahal has caused and incalculable damage to the tourism industry of Agra.

MP SP Singh Baghel also said, "The closure of this monument has nearly destroyed the tourism industry of Agra and until it is reopened, there is no possibility of any improvement in the city's economy".

So far, all the monuments have been reopened in Agra except the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. Taj Mahal was among the country's first public places to be closed in March due to COVID-19 outbreak, even before the nationwide lockdown was announced.

