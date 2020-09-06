Techie falls to death from 11th-floor balcony in Indirapuram

A software engineer died after falling from his 11th-floor balcony of Cloud 9 society in Indirapuram (Ghaziabad), according to the police. Nearby residents have stated that the death was an accident as the iron-railing of the victim's balcony was rusty.

The police have however not ruled out foul play yet. They are investigating all possibles angles including suicide, reports The Times of India.

Sandeep Pandey, a resident of Cloud 9 society, explained that the deceased - 24-year-old Deepak Singh - was employed at a Noida-based company. Singh had been living in the society since December last year along with three friends.

"The incident happened on Friday when Deepak was partying in his flat with his flatmates and two guests. His friends told us that at 11.45 pm, Deepak was leaning over the railing in the balcony and fell down. He rushed to the Fortis Hospital in Noida where he was declared brought dead," Pandey told the daily.

Anshu Mishra, Circle Officer of Ghazaiabad's Indirapuram Zone, said that a forensic team has visited the deceased's flat. "Prima facie, it looks that he may have accidentally fallen after the railing of the balcony gave way," said Mishra.

Residents of Cloud 9 society are blaming the builder for the alleged accident. They claim that the builder did not get the maintenance done.

Sanjeev Jain, the developer of the building, while responding to the allegation said, "As a part of maintenance, we look after the common areas. It is the responsibility of owners to ensure timely maintenance of their flats. Also, we have been requesting the RWA to take over maintenance but they are yet to come forward with it".

