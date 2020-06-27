UP Board Topper 2020: Anurag Malik class 12th UP Board topper; Ria Jain tops 10th class

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the class 10 and 12 results in Lucknow today. While 74.63% students cleared 12th standard exam, 83.31% students cleared the class 10 exams. Anurag Malik, a student of Shri Ram Inter College in Badaut Baghpat district has topped 12th board exam this year after attaining 97% marks. Pranjal Singh followed him to second rank with 96% marks, while third place is secured by Utkarsh Shukla after scoring 94.80%.

Meanwhile, for 10th board examination, Riya Jain from Badaut in Baghpat district topped the 10th board result after scoring 96.67% marks. Following her, Abhimanyu Verma scored the second spot with 95.53%. The third rank is obtained by Yogesh Pratap Singh, who scored 95.33%.

The result for UP Board Class 10th and 12th is better this year than 2019. In class 12, 74.64% students have cleared their board exam. This is higher than 70.2% pass percentage recorded last year.

Meanwhile, for 10th board exams, 83.31% students clear intermediate exam. Last year, around 80% of the total students appeared for class 10th board passed the standard.

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma said that Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shisksha Parishad will no longer distribute hard copies of marksheets and all the class 10, class 12 students will receive board results in the form of digital scorecards.

Last year, Tanu Tomar with 97.80% topped the UP Board Class 12 Exam 2019. Gautam Raghuvanshi with 97.17% topped the UP Board Class 10th Exam 2019, securing 583 marks out of 600.

The board results for the year 2020 are being awaited by more than 51 lakh students. The UP Board Exam 2020 for class 10 and 12 was conducted from February 18 to March 3 and February 7 to March 2, respectively.

