West Bengal, Assam Election 2021: Where, when to watch live TV coverage, streaming on polling day

Legislative Assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam will commence on March 27 i.e tomorrow. The assembly elections in Assam will be held in three phases - March 27, April 1 and April 6. The voting will take place for 126 seats in the state. While West Bengal assembly election will be conducted in eight phases from March 27-April 29, as instructed by the Election Commission of India (ECI). In West Bengal, 294 seats legislative assembly seats would be up for grabs this election.

In Assam, the 'Grand Alliance', made up Congress, Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist Leninist) Liberation, All India United Democratic Front, the Anchalik Gana Marcha (AGM), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), will be going up against the ruling party BJP. BJP had won the 2016 Assam assembly elections and had overthrown the Congress-led government.

In West Bengal, the incumbent Trinamool Congress party (TMC) and PM Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have locked horns. The TMC led by two-time Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is striving for another term in office. The third faction in the state is the CPI-M and Congress alliance. CPI-M used to rule the state before TMC took charge in 2011.

Watch all the latest updates about West Bengal and Assam election on Aaj Tak and India Today that will show full coverage and analysis about each constituency and leader. You could also follow the latest updates on businesstoday.in live blog.

Aaj Tak and India Today will also be live streaming West Bengal, Assam election updates on their YouTube channels as well.

The final counting of votes for the Assam and West Bengal Assembly election 2021 will be conducted on May 2, however, it will be concluded on Tuesday, May 4.

Also Read: West Bengal election Phase 1 voting tomorrow: Check poll timing, result date, other details

Also read: West Bengal Election 2021: Voting dates, poll full schedule, timings, election results, all FAQs

Also read: Assam election Phase-1 voting tomorrow: Poll timings, result date, other details; all you need to know