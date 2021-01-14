WhatsApp developing 'Read Later' feature to replace archived chats

WhatsApp is developing 'Read Later' feature. The feature will replace Archived Chats currently available to all WhatsApp users.

According to a WAbetainfo report, the Read Later feature is currently under development in WhatsApp Android beta variant 2.21.2.2 and is not available to anyone yet.

Similar to Archived chats, the Read Later option can be disabled from Chat Settings.

"WhatsApp was developing Read Later, a replacement/improvement of Archived Chats. When a chat is added in your archive, the user doesn't receive notifications from it because all archived chats will be automatically muted, in order to reduce interruptions," WABetaInfo reported.

The Archived Chat feature enables users to hide an individual or group chat from their chats. However, the chat is automatically unarchived as soon as the user receives a new message from that individual or group.

Read Later aims to reduce interruptions as chats with new messages will stay in the Read Later category and users will not get any notifications. All chats in the Read Later category are muted to reduce interruptions.

