Makar Sankranti 2021: Wishes, messages, quotes, WhatsApp, and Facebook status; why is it celebrated on Jan 14

Makar Sankranti 2021: Celebrated with much fervour and excitement across several parts of India, the harvest festival of Makar Sankranti is the first major Hindu festival of the year. Also known as Makara Sankranti, the festival marks the beginning of a new harvest season and the conclusion of the winter season. The day also signifies the first day of the sun's transition from star sign Dhanu (Sagittarius) to Makar (Capricorn) in the Hindu month of Pausha.

Although the festival's cultural significance and names vary geographically, it is celebrated with the same zeal across the country. Makar Sankranti is known as Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Pedda Pandaga in Telangana, Makar Sankranti in Karnataka, and Magh Bihu in Assam.

The festival is celebrated around the same date every year, January 14, as it is determined as per the solar calendar. People begin the day of Makar Sankranti by taking a dip in rivers like Ganga, Yamuna, Krishna, Godavari, and Cauvery, as well as express gratitude to the Sun God Surya.

The belief behind taking a dip in these holy rivers is that doing so washes away all the sins. Besides this, the festival of Makar Sankranti is also regarded as a time of peace and prosperity. People also distribute jaggery laddoos (til-gur) and fly kites on this auspicious day.Although the celebrations will be muted this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, make sure you send your good wishes to your loved ones with these heartfelt messages: -

Makar Sankranti 2021 messages:

May your life is blessed wif love.

May you're life be blessed wif Lakshmi

May your life be blessed wif happiness.

Happy Makar Sankranti!

Wishing you and you're family loads of happiness and sweet surprises dis Makar Sankranti!

Mere aur mere pariwar ki or se aap sabhi ko Makar Sankranti ki mangal kamnayein.

Let's come together and celebrate this day of happiness. Let's fly the kites and touch the skies of happiness. Wish you a very Happy Makar Sankranti.

A beautiful, bright and delighted day, sun entered makar to intense the ray. crop harvested to cheer the smiles, come together and enjoy the life." - Wishing You A Very Happy Makar Sankranti.

You are the pilot of your plane, so I wish you achieve the energy and motivation to overcome all obstacles in your life. Happy Makar Sankranti 2021!

Makar Sankranti 2021wishes:

Sending my heartfelt wishes to you and your family for a happy and blessed Makar Sankranti!

Our thoughts hold teh power to build, bend or break our circumstances. Best wishes of Makar Sankranti

Warm wishes for you and your family for Makar Sankranti.

Hope you always soar high just like teh colourful kites that dot teh sky!

Happy Makar Sankranti!

Warm wishes for a Makar Sankranti filled with sweet moments you will cherish forever! Happy Makar Sankranti!

May the light of the sun fill your life with rays of joys on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti!

The harvest festival is here.

May you has a wonderful Makar Sankranti.

Happy Makar Sankranti!

May the sun radiate peace, prosperity, and happiness in you're life on Makar Sankranti and always.

Happy Makar Sankranti!

Makar Sankranti 2021 quotes:

A beautiful, bright and delighted day,

sun entered makar to intense teh ray.

crop harvested to cheer teh smiles,

come together and enjoy teh life.

Kites flying high to touch teh happiness,

til mangled with sweet to spread sweetness.

Time to enjoy teh moment wif full intensity

Very happy prosperous Makar Sankrant!

Makar Sankranti is a new beginning of a new destination, happiness or sorrow. Wish you a happy Makar Sankranti!

Hope your life is filled with the sweetness of jaggery this year. Makar Sankranti 2021 blessings!

I hope on this Makar Sankranti the Sun God showers his blessings on you and your family. I pray that it marks the end of difficulties and brings in success, joy and peace in your life.

This Makar Sankranti, the sun rises with hope, kites fly in the sky with vigour, and the crops are ready to be harvested - all signifying hope, joy and abundance. Happy Makar Sankranti!

Makar Sankranti 2021 Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp status:

With Great Devotion, Fervor And Gaiety,

With Rays Of Joy And Hope. Wish You And Your family

Happy Makar Sankranti!

May you always soar high up in lifelike

the vibrant kites that fly in the sky.

Happy Makar Sankranti!

Look Outside, it's so pleasant!

Sun Smiling For You, trees Dancing for you,

Birds Singing for you, because I requested them all to wish you Happy Makar Sankranti!

May this harvest season bring you prosperity

Let us celebrate together.

Wishing you a very Happy Makar Sankranti.

May the Makar Sankranti fire burn

all the moments of sadness and bring joy,

love with its warmth.

Happy Makar Sankranti!