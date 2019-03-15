World Consumer Rights Day 2019: Theme, consumer rights everyone must know

World Consumer Rights Day is celebrated on March 15 each year to spread awareness regarding consumer rights. It is an annual occasion for celebration and solidarity within the global consumer movement. Working with members and partners worldwide to achieve global impact for consumers, it works on issues that affects buyers beyond national borders. Celebrating consumers day is a way to protect the rights of consumers and to ensure that they are not subjected to market abuse or social injustice that may undermine their rights.

The day was inspired by former president John F Kennedy, when he formally addressed the issue of consumer rights back in 1962. The first consumer movement was started in 1983 and now each year it is celebrated to mobilise action on important issues and campaigns.

The theme for 'World Consumers Right Day 2019' is 'Trusted Smart Products'. The products that we have access to are becoming more connected each day, from smartphones to wearable fitness trackers, to voice-activated assistants and Smart TVs. The aim behind this theme is to highlight the needs and wants of consumers from a connected world and to put them at the core of the development of such products and services.

What is a smart product?

1. Products that are connected to the Internet and receive, share and collect data are called smart products.

2. The most popular smart products are smartphones, games consoles, smart TVs, wearable health trackers, thermostats, toys, connected cars etc.

3. These products are capable of collecting and analysing user data and then transmitting it to other connected products (devices) in a network.

4. Currently, there are 23.1 billion connected devices globally.

5. The number is expected to increase by 2025.

What are Consumer Rights?

Consumer rights means that every buyer (consumer) across the world has the right to have information on the quality, potency, quantity, purity, price and standard of various products, goods and services.

Basic Consumer Rights that everyone must be aware of:

1. Right to Safety: The consumer must be protected from hazardous products/services and their marketing.

2. Right to Information: The consumer must be well informed against dishonest.misleading advertising related to products/services.

3. Right to Redress: The right to be compensated for misrepresentation, shoddy goods or unsatisfacotry services.

4. Right to Consumer Education: The right to get accurate and credible information on various products and services.

5. Right to Basic Needs: This right guarantees the availability of basic and prime commodities at affordable prices and good quality.

Whom to reach in case of violation of rights?

National Consumer Helpline: Call on toll free number 1800-11-4000 or 14404

