$5 billion in a day? Trump’s ‘Gold Card’ sells 1,000 units in 24 hours, claims aide Lutnick

The Donald Trump administration’s ‘Gold Card’ initiative—offering permanent US residency for $5 million per card—has already seen a major milestone, with 1,000 cards sold in a single day, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick claimed. This $5 billion surge marks the first success of the programme, which aims to raise $5 trillion by selling one million cards to wealthy investors.

Related Articles

The Gold Card, designed to replace the existing EB-5 investor visa, eliminates the job creation requirement and offers a fast-track residency process. President Donald Trump believes the programme will attract affluent individuals who will boost the economy through spending, investment, and taxation.

"There are 37 million people in the world who are capable of buying the card… The president thinks we can sell a million," Lutnick told the All-In podcast, expressing confidence in the programme’s long-term success. The initiative has already generated global interest, with Lutnick revealing, "Yesterday I sold a thousand." The programme’s funds are intended to reduce the US national debt, which currently stands at $36.2 trillion.

To streamline applications, Elon Musk is reportedly developing a dedicated software platform, expected to launch within two weeks. Meanwhile, Trump is considering rebranding the initiative as the ‘Trump Card’ to enhance its appeal. “My people want to call it the Trump Card because the Trump Card sells much better than the Gold Card,” he remarked.

While the Gold Card programme is already operational, it may still require congressional approval for full implementation. However, with $5 billion raised in a day, Trump’s team sees it as a game-changer for US immigration and economic policy.