73 killed in twin bomb blasts near Iranian general Qassem Soleimani's grave

At least 73 people were killed by two bomb explosions near the grave of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, local media reported on Wednesday. Soleimani, the most powerful figure in Iran after the Supreme Leader, was killed in a US drone strike in neighbouring Iraq in 2020.

Today's blasts left 171 people wounded, reported state broadcaster Irib. The explosions hit a procession near the Saheb al-Zaman mosque in the southern city of Kerman. Hundreds of people were reportedly walking towards the tomb as part of a ceremony to commemorate Gen Soleimani.

Soleimani was the commander of the Quds Force, the overseas operations arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards. He was in charge of the Quds Force's clandestine missions and its provision of guidance, funding, weapons, intelligence, and logistical support to allied governments and armed groups, including Hamas and Hezbollah, BBC reported.

Former US President Donald Trump, who ordered his assassination in 2020, described Soleimani as "the number-one terrorist anywhere in the world".