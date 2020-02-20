After The Beast, Trump's personal helicopter Marine One lands in India

Ahead of the maiden visit of the US President Donald Trump to India, his official helicopter-Marine One-has arrived in Gujarat. Marine One chopper always accompanies a US President around the world. It is ideally built to rescue the president during an emergency situation.

Trump, who will arrive in India on February 24, is expected to use Marine One to travel from the Motera Cricket stadium to the Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport. The newly built Motera Cricket stadium is world's largest cricket stadium with over 1-lakh capacity.

Here are special feature of US President's special chopper-Marine One:

1. First of all, Marine One is not one helicopter, but actually many. It is a specifically-built Sikorsky helicopter. The latest model VH-92A will soon replace the aging VH-3 Sea King.

2. Marine One can fly over 150 metre per hour (241 km). The helicopter has a ballistic armor, missile warning system and anti-missile defences.

3. The chopper has 200 sq ft of interior space, including a bathroom. The helicopter can accommodate 14 passengers.

4. It can fly even if one of its three engines fails.

5. The Marine One chopper is always present to greet the US President, regardless of the location.

6. Marine One is piloted by Marine Helicopter Squadron One (HMX-1). The HMX-1 is a United States Marine Corps helicopter squadron responsible for the transportation of the President of the United States, Vice President and other heads of state.

7. Only four pilots from HMX-1 squadron, also know as 'The Nightwalks' are allowed to fly the chopper.

8. Always, five decoy helicopter flies with Marine One, in order to deter possible threats against the President.

9. Marine One is the preferred alternative to motorcades, which can be expensive and logistically difficult.

10. On July 12, 1957, Dwight D Eisenhower became the first sitting US president to fly onboard a helicopter.

