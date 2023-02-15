Amidst Cyclone Gabrielle, magnitude 6.1 quake hits New Zealand Coast

Hurricane-hit New Zealand was on Wednesday struck by a 6.1 magnitude earthquake, centered near Wellington.

The 6.1 magnitude earthquake had a depth of 48 km and its epicentre was 50 km from the town of Paraparaumu, according to quake monitoring agency Geonet.

Meanwhile, Cyclone Gabrielle weakened and moved away from New Zealand on Wednesday as the country started to assess the damage caused by significant flooding, landslides and high winds that left four people dead and displaced thousands from their homes.

Gabrielle, which reached New Zealand on Sunday before making its way down the east coast of the North Island, cut off entire towns, washed away farms, bridges and livestock, and inundated homes, stranding people on roof tops. It brought more destruction than any other event in decades.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on Wednesday said that the immediate focus has been on undertaking lifesaving missions for those affected by the floods who needed to be rescued, said a Reuters report. He added that all people stranded on roofs by floodwaters have been rescued.

He also appealed to the people to not return to their homes until a clearance is given.

The government on Tuesday declared a national emergency as a third of the country's population of five million live in affected areas.

The Prime Minister stated that with around 1,400 people unaccounted for since the cyclone crisis began, 1,100 have been reported found. He further added that the police hold "grave concerns" for several missing people.

Around 144,000 properties on the North Island were without power on Wednesday, down from 225,000 on Tuesday, The New Zealand Herald reported.

Defence has deployed over 700 personnel along with four aircraft, seven helicopters and two naval ships to help rescue those stranded by the floods and deliver essential supplies to isolated towns, Hipkins said.

(With agency inputs)

