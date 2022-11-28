'As the son of pharmacist...': Rishi Sunak praises UK's 'brilliant' NHS staff

UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak thanked the healthcare workers at the Sun’s Who Cares Wins awards ceremony. Sunak added that as the son of a GP and community pharmacist, he can tell that he will always prioritise the NHS and its brilliant staff as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Dr Freda Newlands, from Dumfries and Galloway, was awarded Best Doctor at The Sun’s Who Cares Wins health awards 2022. The awards ceremony acknowledges healthcare professionals around the UK. This year’s ceremony was the fifth time the awards took place.

It was Christina Newbury who founded the awards in 2017. The Health Editor at the Sun passed away at the age of 31.

The ceremony took place in London earlier this month and was hosted by Davina McCall. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Leader of the Opposition Keir Starmer attended the event.

Sunak became UK's Prime Minister on October 25, 2022. He was previously Chancellor of the Exchequer from February 13, 2020 to July 5, 2022. He is the first Indian-origin person to hold the office. He is married to Narayana Murthy, the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy. They have two daughters - Krishna and Anoushka Sunak.

However, Sunak, who took over after Liz Truss, is reportedly facing rebellion from his predecessors Boris Johnson and Liz Truss who have called out Sunak for his government's controversial tax raises and refusal to allow new onshore wind projects in England.

UK-India ties

Sunak met his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi earlier this month during the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, following which the UK government approved 3,000 visas for young Indian professionals to work in the country every year. Under the UK-India Young Professionals Scheme, UK will offer 3,000 places to 18-30-year-old degree-holder Indian nationals to come to the UK to live and work for two years.

