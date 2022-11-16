Rishi Sunak-led UK govt approves 3,000 visas for Indians per year under new scheme

The UK government led by Rishi Sunak has approved 3,000 visas for young Indian professionals to work in the country every year. Under the UK-India Young Professionals Scheme, the UK will offer 3,000 places to 18-30-year-old degree-holder Indian nationals to come to the UK to live and work for two years.

The UK Prime Minister’s Office tweeted, “Today the UK-India Young Professionals Scheme was confirmed, offering 3,000 places to 18-30-year-old degree-educated Indian nationals to come to the UK to live and work for up to two years.”

This scheme will be reciprocal in nature. A statement from the UK’s Prime Minister's Office said that the UK has more links with India than any other country. Around a quarter of international students in the UK are from India and Indian investment in the country supports nearly 95,000 jobs.

According to the UK Home Office data, around 118,000 Indian students received a UK student visa in the year ending June 2022, an 89 per cent rise from the previous year, Besides this, the British government said it is also strengthening the ability to remove immigration offenders.

The development comes after Prime Ministers Rishi Sunak and Narendra Modi met during the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday. This was their first meeting after Sunak assumed office in October. The UK is also negotiating a free trade agreement (FTA) with India, which is already worth 24 billion pounds.

